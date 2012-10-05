Aliota’s Is Back

Aliota’s (261 E. Hampton Road), the bar and restaurant formerly known as T.J. Aliota’s, has reopened without the first-name initials and with a completely new interior. Even the vintage bar is gone. Aliota’s still serves food, including many sandwich options and dinner entrees such as steaks, chops and eggplant parmigiana. Of course, they also still offer the Reuben sandwich and the Friday fish fry. A few items are different, such as shark tacos and chili flavored with a whisper of ultra-spicy ghost peppers. Arancini are now offered as an appetizer. Everything feels new, especially the inviting bar.