Cheap Eats By the Ballpark

The building at 5108 W. Bluemound Road has seen quite a few restaurants come and go over the years, but Fat Valdy’s is hoping to be the one that sticks around. A festive sports bar and restaurant that makes the most of its proximity to Miller Park, Valdy’s offers two menus.

For the more discerning diner, there’s a selection of hearty sandwiches, homemade pizzas, filling appetizers and heaping plates of Mexican American staples like chimichangas, quesadillas and enchiladas.

Most dishes are in the $8-$16 range, but for the truly cost conscious, there’s a second menu of simple bar food at gas station prices, including 99 cent brats, fries, shrimp and oysters.

With its free shuttle and generous drink specials, Valdy’s invites budget-minded Brewers fans to head to the stadium on a full stomach.