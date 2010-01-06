Cosmos Café’s Mediterranean on the Quick

×

Another eatery openedits doors on North Avenuein East Tosa in November, joining Daymaker Café and Café Hollander as Wauwatosa's newestrestaurants. The a la carte menu at Cosmos Café features a balance oftraditional Greek and American cuisine, with a couple of international itemsrepresenting the flavors of other cultures. Theo and Helen Tselentis, who ranthe fish fry at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa from 1999through November 2009, own the quick-service café.

At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range from $3 to $6.50.Lunch and dinner offerings range in price from $4 to $6.50 and includespecialty burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads, and several Greekappetizers that could also serve as vegetarian meals, from spanakopita (spinachpie) to saganaki (pan-seared sheep milk cheese) and flavorful falafel servedwith tahini sauce. The Mediterranean salad is a hearty blend of mixed greenstossed with a garlicky olive oil dressing and strewn with Greek olives, chunksof feta cheese and sliced bell peppers.

Specialty burgersinclude the "Cosmos Classic Hamburger," the "CaribbeanBurger" (served with hot chilies, onions, sweet and savory spices, and achipotle-mayo dressing) and a "Greek Burger" of lamb and beef toppedwith feta cheese, tomatoes and Greek seasonings. Chicken and fish sandwiches,patty melts and gyros (loaded with fresh toppings and smothered in a savoryyogurt sauce) are also available. Regulars at the Tselentis family's St.Connie's fish fry will be happy to know that their popular neighborhood fishfry will continue on Friday nights at Cosmos for $9.

The dessert menufeatures Greek pastries like baklava (baked with layers of honey-soaked phyllodough filled with chopped nuts) and kourabiethes (almond butter cookies dustedheavily with powdered sugar) as well as rice pudding.

Dine in at Cosmos andyou may find yourself rubbing elbows with those seated nearbyespecially duringa breakfast or lunch rush. The accommodations are tight, with a handful oftables, chairs and church pews and a sizable counter with bar stools squeezedinto the modest space. Those who disdain crowding should order carryout food.Others will enjoy the warm, rustic Mediterranean décor that makes the placefeel more like your friend's dining room than a diminutive diner. n

Cosmos Cafe

7203W. North Ave.,

Wauwatosa

414-257-2005

Credit Cards: VS, MC