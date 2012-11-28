EE-Sane’s Tender Meat Salad

Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one of the best spots for larb is EE-Sane (1806 N. Farwell Ave.). Their larb is made with cooked chicken, pork or beef, though typically, this dish is served with raw meat. EE-Sane offers an option called larb sok lok, which contains beef that is just barely cooked. This meat is so tender and the flavors bring back memories of sidewalk cafes in Luang Prabang, Laos.