The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds coziness. The video screens are not distracting; the dark woodwork and meadow green walls with antique-store ornaments (books!) are reassuring. Enormous windows stand open to the busy sidewalk tables. The friendly staff seems proud to be birthing something. It’s still primarily a drinking spot with beer, vodka and whiskey chief in popularity (PBR 16 oz. Tall Boys only $3). The menu is all comfort food—burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza, some veggie options. My “Shroomtown” pizza was topped with truffle oil. The House Pizza boasts sauerkraut. For lunch I enjoyed a straightforward chicken Caesar salad big enough for two.