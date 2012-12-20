Japanese Lunch

Kiku (202 W. Wisconsin Ave.) is a favorite Japanese restaurant among Shepherd Express readers. Although the restaurant has two bars, the space is not especially large. The menu has a breadth of seafood entrée options that includes eight different seafood teriyakis, for example. They also make a decent tempura. At a recent lunch, the tempura included three jumbo elongated shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables, topped with a huge tempura onion ring. Throw in miso soup and a good-sized salad and the tab is still under $10. Not a bad deal. (Jeff Beutner)