John’s Sandwich Shop: More Than Sandwiches

For many years, John’sSandwich Shop (8913 W. North Ave.)has been an inconspicuous fixture tucked into a busy Wauwatosa business district, a neighborhooddestination for good and modestly priced breakfasts and lunches. Recently,John’s freshened its interior and reinvented the menu for healthier eating. Didyou know that yogurt helps prevent hypertension or olives are ananti-inflammatory? Such are the captions on the new menu, an offering with aslight Mediterranean accent. Among the delights are a Caprese burger, aGreek-style omelet and pomegranate pancakesa delicious (and generouslyportioned) variation on an old American favorite.