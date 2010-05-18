Midori Fusion Japanese Restaurant Stands Out

×

Japanese restaurantsare becoming more common in Milwaukeeseeminglyevery neighborhood has one. Too often, however, the menus feature the sameoptions for tempura, teriyaki and sushi. One restaurant that breaks the mold isMidori Fusion (11002 N. Port Washington Road). The Japanese restaurant, locatedin a Mequonstrip mall, is on the small side, with only a handful of seats at the sushibar. But several of the menu items will be unique. Takoyaki, described asoctopus dumplings, are like fritters, round balls the size of falafel. Thechalkboard recently offered ankimo, two round pieces of monkfish garnished withseaweed, sesame seed, grated daikon radish with soy sauce, and a bit of citrusponzu sauce. Though the restaurant is small, Midori manages to keep its edgewhen it comes to Japanese food.