Milwaukee’s New Brew in Town

Here in Milwaukee the Sprecher name is a familiarone. It can be found all over town, from the labels on the gourmet soda andcraft beer produced at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, to the signs that showsponsorship of a number of local events and charities. The brewery’s founder, Randy Sprecher, is known forusing Old World brewing traditions to createyear-round, seasonal, premium reserve and limited release European-style alesand lagers. To stake a claim in the popular American craft brewing movement,Sprecher has formed a new brewing company, called Chameleon Brewing, to makeAmerican-style craft beers.

Randy Sprecher is one ofthe pioneers of the microbrewing movement that took the country by storm in themid-’80s. He left his position as a brewing supervisor at Pabst Brewing Co. in1984 and started Sprecher Brewing Co. a year later,making it Milwaukee’sfirst microbrewery since Prohibition. Sprecher has experienced resoundingsuccess in its 25-year history, winning medal after medal at various beercompetitions, from humble county fairs to prestigious international beercompetitions. The brewing company developed a reputation for expertly craftedbeers that are almost too good.





“Drinkability” is one of those termsoften uttered during a conversation among brewers or beer aficionados (oftenone and the same), though its true definition can be confusing. For some,“drinkable” refers to how full one feels after drinking said beer, and his orher desire to have another in one sitting. Inthe brewing industry, this is called "sessionable." A “session beer,”so called because one can drink many of them in one drinking session,typically is low-alcohol (4%-5% alcohol by volume, or ABV) and “lighter” inflavor, and doesn’t make the drinker feel too full. In other circles, a beer is"drinkable" if it simply leaves the drinker with the desire to haveanother, no time frame mentioned.





For many beer drinkers,Sprecher brews aren’t “drinkable” in the “sessionable” waythey have areputation as full-flavored specialty beers that don’t lend themselves toall-day affairs, like an afternoon Brewers’ tailgate that unfolds into anevening baseball game. Those are the consumers Randy Sprecher is going afterwith his new brewing company. “We startedChameleon to appeal to the people who don’t drink our Sprecher products,” heexplains.





In January, Chameleon Brewingbottled its first batch of beer, an American pale ale named Hop on Top (4.2%ABV). This light-bodied beer pours a clear and vibrant yellow, and, because ofa special dry hopping technique, highlights the sweet, citrus flavor of itsCascade hops without leaving a bitter aftertaste. The formula for Chameleon’ssecond beer, Fire Light (4.2% ABV), was influenced by some of the recipes from Milwaukee’s early brewingheritage. Honey-colored with a foamy white head that quickly disperses, this isa simple, “drinkable” ale. Chameleon’s third brew, Witty (5.4% ABV), is thereal charmer. It’s the most complex of the bunch with a strong wheat backboneaccented with a peppery, ginger flavor. The packaging for all three beersfeatures a stylized chameleon that Sprecher says will be designed by differentartists in the future.





Chameleon Brewing’s Hop on Top, FireLight and Witty can be purchased at the Sprecher Brewery gift shop, as well asthe Piggly Wiggly in Cedarburg.