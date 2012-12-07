New at the Public Market

Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, whose other ventures include V. Richards, the Shorewood Sendik’s, and Groppi’s.

Hungry? There is a selection of panini, baked goods from Breadsmith, a small meat counter and an array of olives. In addition, a wood-fired pizza oven is scheduled to be in operation soon. Thirsty? A small bar with a surprisingly large selection of bottled and tap beers is a quiet little refuge away from the busy market. The feel of Nehring’s Family Market suggests that of a miniature Groppi’s.