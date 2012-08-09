Philly Way Opens on Brady Street

Those who appreciate an authentic Philly cheese steak sandwich have probably already discovered Philly Way in Walker's Point (405 S. Second St.). Recently, Philly Way opened a second location on the East Side (1330 E. Brady St.). The basic cheese steak is chopped beef with choice of cheesehere, the choices are American, provolone and Whiz. Purists prefer the Whiz. Other ingredients, like peppers and mushrooms, are optional. The fried onions, however, are almost a must. The menu also includes a steak burger, chili dogs, fries and a chicken cheese steak. Philly Way on Brady is open late, closing at 3 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Given the night life on Brady Street, this new location should be an instant hit. <br />