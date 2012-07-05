Revolucion's Standout Mexican Food

Revolucion (2901 W. Morgan Ave.), a Mexican restaurant that opened less than a year ago, stands out from the crowd. Regional Mexican fare is served here, but the real specialty is the fajitas de molcajete. A molcajete is a bowl of volcanic rock that retains its heat for a long time. There are many options for these fajitas, including veggies, chicken, shrimp, carne asada and even lamb chops. Revolucion now has a liquor license, and its small bar offers a decent stock. It is also one of the rare restaurants to offer outdoor seating in this neighborhood. <p> </p>