Short Orders (Black Rose)

The Oakland Trattoria, recipient of a recent makeover, has converted half of its space to an Irish pub. Known as the Black Rose (2856 N. Oakland Ave.), the pub features a separate entrance, though it’s also possible to enter from the trattoria. The many booths and two bars (one for smokers) utilize dark wood. Flat-panel TVs focus on sports, especially soccer. The menu alternates between Irish fare and pizza, with items like Reuben rolls, Irish stew and fish and chips. Unlike the trattoria, where wine is king, the preferred beverage is beer. This makeover makes sense, given the nearby university crowd. Have another pint of Guinness.

Photo by Kate Engbring