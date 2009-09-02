Short Orders (Bungalow Restaurant & Catering)

Wood paneling and festive orange seat cushions make Bungalow Restaurant & Catering (3466 N. 14th St.) resemble a basement den as much as a crown jewel of the city’s soul food eateries. The authenticity of Bungalow’s Southern-styled menu heavy on pork, chicken, beef and fishhas even captured the attention of the Green Bay Packers. Members of the Green & Gold have had Bungalow employees truck their soulful grub to Green Bay for many years now. Whether ordered from Lambeau Field or the Bungalow’s cozy brick building, options abound. You’ll find relatively rare dishes such as oxtails and smoked ham hocks in addition to more common fare like fried chicken, steak and catfish. And though the Bungalow staff takes pride in making healthy meat and sides, including yams, turnip greens and okra, one can still order “gravy, gravy and more gravy.”