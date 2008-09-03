Short Orders (Halsted and Madison)

The City of Big Shoulders is known for many things: the Bears, the blues, corrupt politics and the world’s best hot dogs. You can find the latter at Halsted and Madison (4415 N. Oakland Ave.)not the Windy City intersection, but a Shorewood deli operated by a pair of married couples, Mike and Giobanna Radicevich and David and Debra Tatarowicz. Halsted and Madison serves Chicago-style kosher beef hot dogs smothered in a tricolor of green peppers, tomatoes and onions or chili and cheese.

The deli is a tiny place lifted straight from the Loop with counter service, a couple of chrome ’50s kitchen tables and lots of carryout traffic. At $2.95, you can’t beat the cost. “You can get a hot dog here for less than the price of a gallon of gasand you don’t have to drive to Chicago,” as Mike Radicevich says. (David Luhrssen)

Halsted and Madison | Photo by Kate Engbring