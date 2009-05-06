Short Orders (Kopp's)

Locally, the name Kopp's means large burgers and plenty of frozen custard. Each of its three locations has a unique personality. The most interesting is at the corner of 76th Street and Layton Avenue (7631 W. Layton Ave.), near Southridge Mall. The outdoor seating is especially unusual. Concrete walls form a courtyard, with seating beneath mature pine trees. It feels like eating in a sculpture garden. Last fall Kopp's expanded the garden by leveling a former gas station, adding grass and surrounding the area with a rectangular hedge of bamboo. It is rare for a busy intersection like this to go green; the opposite is all too normal. Currently there is no seating in the garden addition. Instead, just take a slow stroll and contemplate your choice of flavor for frozen custard. This is a superb example of what can be done in the fast-food industry if the owner has imagination.