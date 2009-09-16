Short Orders (Takara)

In the early 1980s, Milwaukee had just one sushi bar: Koto. But times have changed, and even suburbs like Greenfield and Brookfield now have multiple options for Japanese food. Bluemound Road in Waukesha County could practically be called Sushi Alley, with places like Fujiyama and Wasabi. Another option is Takara (12900 W. Bluemound Road), a charming restaurant located in a small shopping center. Rosewood-colored furnishings complement a sushi bar that seats eight (there is also a second, smaller bar for sake and martinis). The larger dining room has three hibachi tables for those who like their Japanese food with chefs and knife tricks, a la Benihana. The other dining room offers a menu of Japanese standards, including plenty of sushi and sashimi choicesand who can resist beef negimaki, thin slices of tender beef wrapped around scallions with teriyaki sauce? Lunch features many items for less than $10. With its variety and quality, Takara would be welcome in any neighborhood.