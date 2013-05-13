Southern Style Sweetness

At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty, naturally, but if they're sold out—which can happen during busy spells—rib tips and pulled pork may still be available, as well as fried perch and catfish. Dinners come with a choice of fries (not only spicy French fries and waffle-cut sweet potatoes, but string beans and dill pickle slices as well), baked beans, creamy coleslaw and a slice of square white bread. Of the five barbeque sauces made on premises, the chunky apple variety offers an especially flavorful balance of heat, sweetness and a bit of texture. Wisconsin receives some love in the wide selection of Sprecher sodas and home state beers from New Glarus and Lakefront.