Try Peony's Dim Sum Menu

<p>In the Chinatown neighborhood of big cities, you will always find a dim sum restaurant. They are usually busiest at lunchtime, during which servers push metal steam carts around the dining room and allow patrons to choose from any of the offerings. Milwaukee-area restaurants no longer have the steam carts, but Peony Chinese Restaurant (11120 Bluemound Road) does offer a substantial dim sum menu. There are about 50 items to choose from, including shrimp dumplings and steamed chicken buns for those new to the food and chicken feet and tripe for the more dedicated Sinophiles. Prices are moderatejust a few dollars per item. <br /></p> <p> </p> <p> </p>