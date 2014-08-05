Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week

Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, such as the new Walker’s Point Foodie Week. Organized by Company B Brand Marketing in partnership with the Walker’s Point Association, this week-long food crawl runs Aug. 9-16, and will feature 16 neighborhood restaurants, including Black Sheep, La Perla, Smyth at The Iron Horse Hotel, Transfer Pizzeria, Wayward Kitchen Co. and Wine Maniacs. Each participating restaurant will serve three-course dinners priced at $21 or $31 (depending on where you go); unique pairings and gift sets will be available at Stone Creek Coffee and Indulgence Chocolatiers at $11 or $21. This non-profit event will donate $1 from each meal purchased to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

For a full list of participating businesses and menus, as well as an interactive map and build-your-own-itinerary feature, visit wpfoodieweek.com.