Outdoor Dining Guide 2024

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

Milwaukee

(414) 481-9974

barnaclebuds.com

Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Offering everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.

Boone & Crockett

818 S. Water St.

Milwaukee

(414) 212-8115

boonemilwaukee.com

There’s a reason Boone & Crockett has won BEST PATIO more than once! There’s always a good time to be had when you’re sitting on the river. Amazing drinks, food trucks, live music, great company, just to name a few. Find then under the lights of the Hoan!

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

Milwaukee

(414) 672-3755

botanasrestaurant.com

In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table for two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.

Café at the Plaza

1007 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee

(414) 276-2101

plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat

The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.

Café Corazón

Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer

corazonmilwaukee.com

The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazón patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.

Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

cafemanna.com

Enjoy the summer season at this neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna's craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.

Camino

434 S. Second St.

Milwaukee

(414) 763-0232

caminomke.com

Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short - come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

Milwaukee

(414) 342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on their intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.

Golden Mast

W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane

Okauchee

(262) 567-7047

weissgerbergroup.com

The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic Fine Dining, Lakeside Lounge Patio, Casual Menu, Banquets & Weddings, Marina & Boat Launch, Bay Runner Pontoon.

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

Milwaukee

(414) 372-8800

lakefrontbrewery.com

For over 35 years, Lakefront Brewery has been crafting dependable, true-to-style beers, giving America’s Favorite Brewery Tour™, and creating fun for all. This summer, Lakefront has added an all-new outdoor bar, bathrooms, and enlarged Riverwalk space. Milwaukee’s iconic, craft brewer welcomes everyone for a beer, some food, and a laugh.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee

lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and the large outdoor patio.

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

401 W. Canal St.

Milwaukee

(414) 287-2778

motorrestaurant.com

With a patio overlooking the Menomonee River and its own kayak and boat dock, there is no better place to enjoy summer in Milwaukee. Offering a full food and beverage menu, engaging programming, pet treats and lawn games – it’s the perfect place to make memories all season long.

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

8933 S. 27th St.

Franklin

(414) 304-0300

mulliganson27th.com

Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee

414-395-4909

roundhousemke.com

An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it's your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County Parks projects.

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee

(414) 272-1775

vontriers.com

A taste of Germany is closer than you think. Spend hot summer nights on our award winning Biergarten, located right in Milwaukee’s East Side, cooling off with our award-winning import beer selection. Not to mention we serve killer food too.