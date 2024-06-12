Outdoor Dining Guide 2024

Photo by Andry5 - Getty Images
Barnacle Bud’s
- 1955 S. Hilbert St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 481-9974
- barnaclebuds.com
Milwaukee’s iconic Best Kept Secret is not so secret any longer. Tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River, it offers a reprieve from the city with its casual atmosphere and fare. Offering everything from seafood to bar food, from Pirate Punch to Dumpster Punch.
Boone & Crockett
- 818 S. Water St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 212-8115
- boonemilwaukee.com
There’s a reason Boone & Crockett has won BEST PATIO more than once! There’s always a good time to be had when you’re sitting on the river. Amazing drinks, food trucks, live music, great company, just to name a few. Find then under the lights of the Hoan!
Botanas Restaurant
- 816 S. Fifth St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 672-3755
- botanasrestaurant.com
In the summer, sip margaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on Botana’s open-air patio. It’s spacious enough for large groups and also perfect for a table for two. If the outdoor seating is full, request a table under the covered patio to still take advantage of a summer evening. Both options are a great way to enjoy this casual cantina that offers authentic Mexican dishes.
Café at the Plaza
- 1007 N. Cass St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 276-2101
- plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat
The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.
Café Corazón
- Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer
- corazonmilwaukee.com
The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazón patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.
Café Manna
- 3815 N. Brookfield Rd.
- Brookfield
- (262) 790-2340
- cafemanna.com
Enjoy the summer season at this neighborhood gem located off of Capitol Drive. Sit, socialize and indulge in Manna's craft cocktails and exciting vegetarian/vegan summer cuisine.
Camino
- 434 S. Second St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 763-0232
- caminomke.com
Tucked away in a narrow alley, you’ll find a lush green landscape at Camino in Walker’s Point. It’s truly a hidden gem amongst downtown patios. Summer is short - come imbibe and get down with some killer bar food in this outdoor oasis while you can. Kitchen open late.
Five O’Clock Steakhouse
- 2416 W. State St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 342-3553
- fiveoclocksteakhouse.com
Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on their intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.
Golden Mast
- W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane
- Okauchee
- (262) 567-7047
- weissgerbergroup.com
The Golden Mast is a family-run restaurant and special events venue that offers delicious steaks, seafood, and traditional German specialties in a truly unique setting. Its gorgeous views of Lake Okauchee and warm European atmosphere make it a Lake Country favorite. Classic Fine Dining, Lakeside Lounge Patio, Casual Menu, Banquets & Weddings, Marina & Boat Launch, Bay Runner Pontoon.
Lakefront Brewery
- 1872 N. Commerce St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 372-8800
- lakefrontbrewery.com
For over 35 years, Lakefront Brewery has been crafting dependable, true-to-style beers, giving America’s Favorite Brewery Tour™, and creating fun for all. This summer, Lakefront has added an all-new outdoor bar, bathrooms, and enlarged Riverwalk space. Milwaukee’s iconic, craft brewer welcomes everyone for a beer, some food, and a laugh.
Lost Valley Cider Co.
- 408 W. Florida St.
- Milwaukee
- lostvalley.com
Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and the large outdoor patio.
MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- 401 W. Canal St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 287-2778
- motorrestaurant.com
With a patio overlooking the Menomonee River and its own kayak and boat dock, there is no better place to enjoy summer in Milwaukee. Offering a full food and beverage menu, engaging programming, pet treats and lawn games – it’s the perfect place to make memories all season long.
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
- 8933 S. 27th St.
- Franklin
- (414) 304-0300
- mulliganson27th.com
Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).
Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina
- 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee
- 414-395-4909
- roundhousemke.com
An updated venue serving all those drawn to this freshwater coastline. Serving up snacks, drinks and sundries, it's your one-stop shop before setting sail. Not heading out on the water? Food and drinks purchased at Roundhouse Beer Garden can be enjoyed on the comfortable park-like lawn surrounding our building. Drinking at Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina supports future Milwaukee County Parks projects.
Von Trier
- 2235 N. Farwell Ave.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 272-1775
- vontriers.com
A taste of Germany is closer than you think. Spend hot summer nights on our award winning Biergarten, located right in Milwaukee’s East Side, cooling off with our award-winning import beer selection. Not to mention we serve killer food too.