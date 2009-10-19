Hallow'ine

×

I never thought this would be a difficult entry.

I estimated it would be easy enough to put together aHallow'een-themed wine column. I figured there would be any number of selectionseasily lending themselves to the cause. A quick trip down the beer aisle wouldkeep me in business for weeks if I were writing about hops instead of grapes --from the Rogue Dead Guy Ale; to Duvel from Belgium (that's "Devil,"in case you were wondering); to Hobgoblin IPA; to the countless pumpkinflavored beers lining the aisles.

Wines, for the most part, have held themselves back fromthis lean towards the lurid this time of year, although I did see a display ofzinfandels in a coffin at one store. Personally, I find wine much more closelylinked to this time of year -- as the weather turns cold, the winds begin toblow, and the air itself seems to crackle with a certain energy. Wine's depthand evolutions in flavor fit autumn well for me. Wine warms us against thecold, and mirrors the season's changes outside.

Plus, since it's Hallow'een, it kinda looks like blood.

That said, here are a couple of wines for the week. Justdon't hand these out on Beggar's Night. (Unless I'm visiting, of course.)

Schmitt-Sohne 2005Zeller Schwarze Katz -- No Hallow'een would be complete without a blackcat, and this German entry is generally welcome to cross one's path. "SchwarzeKatz" is the German translation for the traditional Hallow'een feline --and is also the name of this wine's vineyard, which is near the village of Zell. This wine is produced fromRiesling grapes --and falls in the "basic" category of German wines.That said, if you want the experience of bobbing for apples without gettingyour face wet, this is a good bet. The nose is lightly perfumed with scents of thoseapples. The taste is light and crisp, with more of that slightly sweet,slightly tart apple taste -- like a Honeycrisp. The finish is quite long. Thefruit flavor holds on for a good portion of the dark evening. This would beexcellent as either an inexpensive aperitif or dessert wine. You could alsopair it with lighter style foods. With the apple taste in mind, I paired itwith some brined pork chops and sweet potatoes, and it worked wonderfully. At $8-11,it's a solid buy -- and I don't think you'll have bad luck.

Yarraman "HellRaiser" 2005 Cabernet-Merlot -- This Australian number is unrelated tothe Clive Barker horror story or Pinhead, but, instead from a horse boarded on thewinery's grounds who saw great sport in kicking down his gate and committing variousother acts of mischief. This wine was initially known as "The Bolter"-- but I imagine they wanted nomenclature that would be a little more universalto Americans not on the plains or in the Bluegrass.While I'm not driven to attack fences after tasting this wine, I do think thatit's very decent for a chilly evening of jack-o-lantern carving. Hell Raiser is50% cabernet sauvignon and 50% merlot, but I believe the latter grape takes thelead in the taste of this wine. This wine smells more like a merlot to me, withplenty of blackberry -- although there's an interesting minty scent as well.The cabernet becomes evident after you taste. The strong dark berry and plumnature of the merlot gets balanced with the cabernet tannins especially evidenton the finish, which is long and dry -- with a flavorful dark chocolateaftertaste. Try this wine with dark chocolate -- it's an absolute killer. Youcould also put this with some sharp cheddar cheese and crackers to get yourtrick or treating started right. And for $10 or so, open this well before thecostumed children arrive and you'll be in a mood to handle whatever comes toyour door.

Ravenswood 2006Vintner's Blend Cabernet Sauvignon -- with apologies to The Bard ofBaltimore, Edgar Allen Poe, who set an appropriately macabre mood like no oneelse…

Once upon a website able, while I pondered at my table,

On a wine to serve my guests as they wandered 'bout myfloor.

While I thought, my brain a rustle, all amidst my friends'loud bustle

Something not to break the bank, and something 'twouldn't bea chore

"'Tis a simple wine I need, something folks would notabhore."

Only this, and nothing more.

Fortune smiled upon my trouble, so as not to burst mybubble,

A little something I'd picked up upon my last trip to thestore.

"A red!" I said, "A cabernet -- that willsurely pave the way

"Into this party so as to stop November's grip upon ourcorps

"To now relax, to have with cheese, and appetizers moreand more."

Only this and nothing more.

For I had wandered down the aisle marked California, with my smile

Emerged successful with a bottle few themselves would daredeplore.

From Ravenswood, this wine it came; and "Vintner'sBlend" upon its name

Two thousand three the date upon removal from its barrel'sstore.

While gold it's not, no problems I would have now miningdeep its ore.

So then I did perchance to pour.

Its nose was big, not unlike cherry -- and with preserves ofthe blackberry

Scents drifted from my glass with notes I could but scarceignore

The body full, now strong and tannic, with fruit enough toease the panic

That I'd erred and bought a wine my friends might cast uponthe floor.

"They'll drink this up, I know them all, and they'llask for more, señor."

I know my pals. Them I adore.

The finish came, all long and smoky, a little fruit andslightly oaky

Closing out my tasting -- blinked and came from rapport.

A mere ten bucks I'd spent on this, and I would find myselfremiss

If I did not suggest this wine for someday soon you mightexplore

At dinner big, or even if you're watching for the baseballscore.

The Ravenswood -- now pour some more…

Until next time…enjoy the things going bump in the night…