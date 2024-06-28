June 2024 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo Via Nō Studios - Facebook Café Nō

Pizza Shuttle, a beloved late-night, East Side staple since 1985, has expanded into the 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The new Pizza Shuttle Slice Shop takes over the Market Hall space formerly occupied by Paper Plane Pizza Co. Pizza Shuttle has also debuted a food truck at the Locust Street Festival. The original Pizza Shuttle location at 1827 N. Farwell Ave. remains open.

Cozumel, a Mexican restaurant, is planned for the riverfront space recently vacated by Pizza Man, at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. Cozumel has locations in Oak Creek, Janesville and Whitewater.

Nō Café (1037 W. McKinley Ave.) located inside the Nō Studios artists and social space founded by Academy Award filmmaker John Ridley, has reopened for the summer. The café is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Seafood Shack (2703 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee), will open a second location in the space formerly occupied by Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers and Osaka Little Japan, 2336 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant features an array of pub-style seafood dinners such as Catfish Po-Boy or Seafood Shack Nachos, and perch or salmon dinners, along with wings and sides.

Manny’s Bourbon Grill & Pub opened at 6300 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. The restaurant features a fusion of Mexican and Cajun dishes.

The Eleanor Room, featuring small plate, sharable dining, opened in the former Ferch’s and Milk Can Diner space at 5636 Broad St., Greendale. The new restaurant offers plates like Ahi tuna tacos on crunchy wonton shells, and classic desserts like strawberry shortcake.

× Expand Photo Via Ferch's Beachside Grille - ferchs.com Ferch's Beachside Grille

Ferch’s still operates its Beachside Grille at Grant Park Beach (100 Oak Creek Pkway., South Milwaukee) where they serve burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, ice cream and malts, and select alcoholic beverages. They also host music on the beach on Friday evenings during summer.

The 84South development, on 84th Street and Layton Avenue in Greenfield, could land two new restaurants, Cooper's Hawk and a Chipotle Mexican Grill location, as early as 2025. The Lowlands Group in 2023 had planned to develop two new restaurants, an additional Café Hollander location and The Feisty Loon at 84South, but later scrapped the plans.

This and That

The 21st season of “Top Chef: Wisconsin” ended with local hero Dan Jacobs, who co-owns DanDan and EsterEv with Dan Van Rite, among the three finalists. While New York chef Danny Garcia ultimately edged out Jacobs and chef Savanna Miller for the “Top Chef” crown, Jacobs’ culinary creativity and genuine personality made Milwaukee and Wisconsin proud. Congratulations, Dan! (Watch the August issue of Shepherd Express for an interview with Dan Jacobs, where he will share his “Top Chef” journey.)

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourne Ave.), which celebrates five years this month, has introduced specials at its eateries, ARIA, Proof Pizza and the Bar. Proof Pizza features a new Caprese Sandwich among its sandwiches, available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The Big Boy Burger at the Bar is a classic burger made with iceberg lettuce, Big Boy Sauce and American cheese, available during Happy Hour and dinner hours (5 p.m.-close). The Peas and Carrots starter at ARIA features peas and carrots with potato ravioli, coriander glazed carrots, pea purée and crispy greens. The Scallops at ARIA, which follows the Peas and Carrot starter, features U10 Scallops with seared parsnips, braised lacinato kale, potato gnocchi, black trumpets and truffle-chive butter sauce.

× Expand Photo Via The Bartolotta Restaurants - bartolottas.com Harbor House

The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Harbor House has extended lunch service to Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993’s Tour of Italy dinner series takes place through July 10. For more information and dates, visit bartolottas.com.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, with locations in Brookfield, Waukesha, Greenfield, Fox Point and Oak Creek, launched Summer Meal Deals. The One Pizza Meal Deal feeds 4-5 people and includes a choice of one large deep dish cheese pizza or extra-large thin crust cheese pizza, one appetizer and four chocolate chip Carol’s Cookies. The Two Pizza Meal Deal feeds larger groups of 6-7 people and comes with a choice of two pizzas, one appetizer and four chocolate chip Carol’s Cookies. The Malnati Meal Deal bundles start at less than $10 per person and can be ordered online or via the Lou Malnati’s app for carryout and delivery only. A four-pack of drinks can be added to either meal deal option for $5.

Closures

Chinese Pagoda (7200 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) was reported closed as of May 31. A call to the restaurant revealed the phone number is disconnected. The building where the restaurant was located was reportedly sold two days before the closure.

Wegner’s St. Martin’s Inn (11318 W. St. Martin’s Road, Franklin) served its last dinner June 1. The restaurant, best known for German fare and Friday fish fry, has operated since 1997.

Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery will close its Wauwatosa location (3077 N. Mayfair Road). Per the company’s Facebook post: "With regret, Urban Beets has decided to close its Wauwatosa operation effective June 30. We've enjoyed our stay in Tosa and are so appreciative of all our patrons and team members throughout the last few years." Urban Beets' other location at 5091 W. Brown Deer Road, in Brown Deer, remains open.

× Expand Photo Via Lost Valley Cider Co. - Facebook Lost Valley Cider Co.

Lost Valley Cider Co. is closing its taproom at 408 W. Florida St. at the end of the year. Open since 2016, the owners of the hard cider company posted on social media that they would not renew their lease in the Brix apartment building.