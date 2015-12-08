Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal

When Jennifer Grundy moved back to Milwaukee from New York City in 2009, she wanted to purchase some jam for a gift to her father. A search for something unusual or exciting, as well as locally made, yielded no results.

That search prompted her to form 5 Lilies artisan jam in August 2013, along with her partner, Gil Petrovic. Grundy is a server at Wolf Peach, as well as an actress and filmmaker; and Petrovic is a chef at Engine Company No. 3.

“My grandma used to make jams, and my mom picked berries every summer and also made jam,” Grundy said. “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple flavor combinations that can be used in different ways.”

Grundy and Petrovic created three varieties available all year long: blushing berry, pear citrus ginger and blueberry lavender peach. Grundy came up with the latter flavor after she found Michigan blueberries and peaches at the West Allis Farmers Market. Then a friend gave her some lavender from his garden, and she considered what those three flavors would taste like together.

For fall and winter, 5 Lilies offers antique apple varieties such as spiced Cornish Gilliflower, curried apple, and cranberry pomegranate lime. Spring will bring flavors such as strawberry rhubarb coriander, and sour cherry cardamom.

Inspirations for ideas come from different places and people. The idea for chai mission fig jam was born when the folks at From Milwaukee with Love, which offers gift boxes comprised of products from Milwaukee-area artisans, asked Grundy and Petrovic for a flavor to offer in a chai-themed package.

While jam is traditionally spread on the morning toast, 5 Lilies jams have much more potential, from complementing cheese boards to baking. Grundy recommends the pear citrus ginger in homemade tarts, along with fresh fruit and nuts. The cranberry or pear jams go well with poultry or pork, and she notes cranberry jam makes a great spread for those post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches.

Grundy said they use less sugar in their jams and let the flavors of the fruit and the acidity of the lemons and limes come through. She makes 5 Lilies jams at Wolf Peach, where she has access to the kitchen a couple of times per week. She also makes the jams for their brunch.

5 Lilies jams can be found at retail locations including The National, Clock Shadow Creamery, Oro di Oliva in Wauwatosa, Mod Gen in Shorewood and KitschëCoo Art Shed in Greendale. Grundy said they will also be at the year-round Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market and the second annual Cream City Creatives craft fair at Turner Hall on Sunday, Dec. 13.

5 Lilies also offers gift baskets and partners with other local businesses such as Our Daily Salt, maker of wooden boards and spoons; and Indulgence Chocolatiers.

For more information, visit 5lilies.com.