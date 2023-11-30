November 2023 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo via The Wolf on Broadway - broadwaywolf.com The Wolf on Broadway The Wolf on Broadway

The Wolf on Broadway (600 N. Broadway) is set to open Nov. 24. It’s the second restaurant for Wolfgang Schaefer and Whitney McAllister, owners of the popular Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern. The Wolf on Broadway will feature lunch and dinner menus inspired by travel and family dinners.

A Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop is expected to open at 203 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. The store will be the first Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop in Wisconsin. The famous ice cream maker opened its first store in Vermont in 1978.

Ready to Roll, featuring egg rolls with a twist, opened at Crossroads Collective food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Among the offerings are Mongolian beef and broccoli egg rolls, collard green egg rolls and an Italian beef vegan egg roll option.

Also at Crossroads Collective, the dual concept Adonis Burger and Temple Goddess will soon open, taking over the space previously occupied by Atwood Hwy BBQ Company. Adonis Burger serves artisan vegan burgers and sandwiches. Temple Goddess serves Mediterranean fusion cuisine.

Look for Mex Venue to also open soon at Crossroads Collective. The menu features bowls, taco and burrito plates, enchiladas, sides and desserts.

Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza

Nico’s Authentic Premium Pizza opened a brick-and-mortar location at 9638 W. National Ave., West Allis. Nico’s had previously offered their pizza on the menus of other businesses. They also have a frozen pizza line.

Lush Social Lounge is planned for 5938 N. 76th St. The sports lounge will feature food, drinks and hookah. There will be space for poetry or comedy open-mic nights.

Six years in the making, the Waukesha Café House opened at 410 W. Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Located in a remodeled duplex, the café serves gourmet coffee and coffee drinks, signature breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal and waffles, and lunch sandwiches such as turkey pesto and a Mediterranean veggie wrap.

Todd I Believe I Can Fry will open at 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant will specialize in Korean-style fried chicken, takoyaki (fried balls of batter filled with octopus and other ingredients), and other fried items. The business will operate primarily with a takeout model but will also have a bar and a heated outdoor patio.

Marta's Tamales will open a second location at 551 W. Becher St. The restaurant features Guatemalan and Mexican tamales, pupusas and revolcado (a Guatemalan stew). Marta’s currently has a location at 1023 S. Cesar Chavez Drive.

Buchanan's banner

Buchanan’s U.K.-inspired pub opened at Bayshore, 5750 Bayshore Drive, Glendale. Buchanan’s offers pub fare with a Midwestern twist, such as Shepherd’s pie or fish and chips, and a full bar.

Caravan Hospitality Group opened its first fast-casual concept with Barrel Burrito Co., 782 N. Jefferson St. The restaurant features eleven different traditional and creative burrito styles, and five house-made salsas and cremas.

The Cheel (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) featuring Himalayan-inspired flavors, has reopened after a fire destroyed their historic building in the fall of 2020. The Cheel will hold an official grand reopening December 1.

This and That

Saint Kate Brunch with Santa

Santa Claus will make a stop this season at The Pfister and Saint Kate. The Pfister’s Breakfast with Santa takes place Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families can join Santa and his elves in the festive ballroom for a traditional breakfast buffet. Saint Kate’s Brunch with Santa takes place Dec. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Families can join the jolly man himself for a traditional brunch buffet. Events at both venues include photos with Santa, crafts and activities.

Both hotels will also host festive holiday dinners throughout December. For more information, pricing and reservations, visit thepfisterhotel.com/pfister-holidays and saintkatearts.com/holidays.

Vanguard (2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) artisan sausage restaurant and bar has a new head chef, Hansem Castillo. The restaurant has also added table service, in addition to its counter service model.

Il Cervo (420 W. Juneau Ave.) the Italian rooftop restaurant at The Trade Hotel, now offers brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes baked egg strata, steak and eggs, French toast and an array of sweet items and sandwiches.

Flour Girl & Flame

Flour Girl & Flame (812 W. National Ave., West Allis) has new dine-in hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The rotating seasonal menu and new specials include a Detroit style pizza night each Wednesday.

Ardent chef and owner Justin Carlisle opened a new tasting room in the former Red Light Ramen space. Guests can enjoy small plates, spreads and items such as onion soup, beef tartare or New York strip steak. Ardent also has new lounge space with small plates.

The Bartolotta Restaurants has named chef Amanda Langler as new executive chef of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro. In addition, Bartolotta’s will have holiday offerings such as Santa Brunch, Dec. 17 at Joey Gerard’s. For a complete listing, visit bartolottas.com.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria (multiple locations) is offering several specials for the busy holidays, such as Family Dinner Deals, gift card bonuses and the return of its popular Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.

Closures

Balzac Wine Bar (1716 N Arlington Pl.) announced via social media that they will close November 22. Balzac, known for an extensive wine selection, small plates and flatbread pizzas, opened in 2005. Co-owner Leslie Montemurro cited in a press release that pandemic-related challenges such as labor shortages and increased costs contributed to the decision.

Lopez Bakery (1100 W. Mitchell St.), the beloved South Side institution that served Milwaukee for 50 years, will close. In a Nov. 4, 2023 Facebook post, they announced, “This has not been an easy decision and one we have struggled with for some time. After careful consideration of our financial situation and navigating challenging economic times, we felt this was best for not only our business but our family.”

The bakery, known for Mexican breads, cookies and tamales, had various locations throughout the South Side over the years, as well as a presence at area farmers markets. They plan to remain open until their building is sold.

Starbucks is vacating its Red Arrow Park location at 920 N. Water St. at the end of November. Milwaukee County Parks will serve hot chocolate, coffee and treats for skaters at the Slice of Ice skating rink. Milwaukee County Parks is also seeking a new vendor to move in by spring.