Stein and Dine Returns to State Fair Park

On Saturday, April 21 beer lovers from across the state will gather at Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center for an afternoon of unlimited sampling from the area’s favorite craft breweries at Stein & Dine.

In addition to the breweries, Wisconsin’s finest cheese makers, sausage shops, local restaurants, distilleries and wineries will be on hand sampling delicious food and drink. This year’s festival also features a number of lounges that will offer unique experiences inspired by our state. For a full list participating businesses, see our 2018 Stein & Dine Guide or pick up a copy in this week's paper.

A Milwaukee County Parks lounge will bring Milwaukee’s world-class parks system indoors with yard games and Sprecher beer.

Old Fashioned cocktail samples from Boone & Crockett, as well as a pop-up taco truck from Taco Moto, will be available at the Old Forester and Korbel Lounge.

The iconic Safe House’s lounge combines their signature spy theme with MobCraft Beer.

The Wisconsin Harley-Davidson stage will feature live local music from Burgundy Ties and J. Ryan Trio. Come down and enjoy one of Milwaukee’s emerging annual traditions.

Also, choosing a designated driver for the day has never been easier with Taxi MKE as our official Stein and Dine Safe Ride Sponsor. For an immediate free ride credit (up to $10) on your account, download the Taxi MKE mobile app and use the promo code "RIDEMKE."

General Admission is $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Limited VIP tickets are available for $75. VIPs tickets include a special tasting hour (1-2 p.m.), a free Summerfest ticket and a Great Plate to hold onto your complimentary tasting glass and food samples.

Tickets for Stein & Dine are on sale now at shepherdtickets.com.