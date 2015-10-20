The variety of ethnic cuisine in Milwaukee has never been wider. Not only have new immigrants arrived in recent years, bringing favorite dishes from their homelands, but tastes have changed as well. Meat and potatoes are fine; so are couscous and quinoa. The challenge isn’t lack of choice but lack of time—time to check out all those great local ethnic restaurants and explore their menus.

With Taste of the World, the Shepherd Express brings together food from many continents under one roof at one event. Held at American Serb Hall, a mainstay in Milwaukee’s tradition of honoring the heritages of its residents, this first-time event is a bright addition to the city’s ethnic festival lineup.

A ticket to Taste of the World gives customers the chance to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious foods from many nations. Some of the offerings are unusual. Milwaukee-based SA Braai will offer its signature item, boerewors, the beef and pork sausage that is South Africa’s equivalent to bratwurst. Margarita Paradise will bring a salsa bar with an array of salsas, guacamole and ceviches. Chef Paz will be on hand with servings from Peru. The recently opened K2 Grill will present dishes from Pakistan and India Garden from its namesake nation. Afro Fusion Cuisine and Irie Palace will stand for Jamaica and Mozzaluna and Capri Di Nuovo for Italy. Bamboo Restaurant offers Thai and Laotian.

Waukesha County’s outpost of Greek tradition, Peach Tree, will bring portions of its favorite menu items. Sushi lovers will gather at Izumi’s. Representing our northern neighbor, West Allis Cheese & Sausage will serve Canada’s national dish, poutine, a French fries, cheese curd and gravy combo any Packers fan will love. Pass Da Peas adds American soul food to the menu. The list of vendors continues to grow at press time.

Food isn’t all that’s on the menu at Taste of the World. World cultures will be represented through the Armenian music of MidEast Beat along with dancers representing three traditions, the Aarabhi Indian Dance School, the Ko-Thi Dance Company (Africa) and the Tatra Slovak Dancers (Slovakia).

Tickets are $30 for one or $55 for a couple and include samples of food from every vendor. Come explore and enjoy a Taste of the World, 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. For more information, go to shepherdexpress.com/tasteoftheworld.