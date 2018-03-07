What's on Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for March 8-14, 2018

Roll out the barrel for these upcoming Milwaukee-area craft beer events ahead of next week's St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Thursday, March 8

Fire Chief Ale Tapping @ Rock Bottom Brewery, 5-9 p.m.

Rock Bottom will be tapping Fire Chief Ale, a limited release amber ale with notes of caramel and toffee. A $10 ticket gets you two beers, a bowl of chili and Rock Bottom's Fire Chief Wings. Proceeds from this event go to Milwaukee Fire Department Local 215 Auxiliary Firefighter Cancer Prevention Initiative. Fire Chief Ale

Boerner Brewtanicals with Raised Grain @ Boerner Botanical Gardens, 6:30-8 p.m.

Discover area breweries, meet the brewers, learn about their history and process and taste their beers in this monthly series from the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens. $15 for the general public, $10 for Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens. Registration is highly recommended.

Behind the Brew: How Barons, Brewers, and Beer Have Shaped MKE @ Brew City MKE Beer Museum, 6-8 p.m.

Tim Eichinger of Black Husky Brewing heads this installment of Brew City MKE's Behind the Brew Series. Advance tickets ($13) get you in for the talk, 5 samples of Black Husky brews and admission to Brew City MKE's Milwaukee Brewing History Exhibit. Tickets will be $15 at the door.

Lakefront Brewery Tap Takeover @ Finks, 7-10 p.m.

On tap over at Finks will be: My Turn: Kristin Smoked Maple Weizenbock, Single-Hop Denali IPA, Tiny Feet Double IPA, Maibock German-Style Lager, Fuel Cafe Organic Coffee Stout, and Lakefront German-Style Pils.

Friday, March 9

Drink a Little, Help a Lot! @ MobCraft Brewery, 6-10 p.m.

Come out to MobCraft and enjoy unique brews while partaking in a night of fun, games, funky raffles and a special Brewery Tour. Local talent DJ Kasanova will provide the entertainment. Raffle tickets will be on sale for "Funky Gadgets" and "Local Fun." Proceeds from this event will benefit the GE Build[Edis]On trek to Malawi. Registration is requested or tell them you're going on Facebook. The brewery will also be tapping its Sour Cherry Candy sour ale.

Shully's 6th Annual International Craft Beer Dinner @ Shully's Cuisine and Events (Thiensville), 6:30 p.m.

In this annual beer pairing dinner, the crew at Shully's will present expertly paired cuisine and beers from Germany, Japan, Belgium, Scotland, and California. Bring your beer passport to enjoy a relaxed, and deliciously hoppy evening. Tickets are $45. Event also occurs on Saturday, March 10.

Live Performance by Hot Off The Grill @ Broken Bat Brewery, 7-10 p.m.

Hot Off The Grill, a blend of classic rock with a dash of country, will perform at Broken Bat Brewing for their first-ever live musical performance. No cover charge, but RSVP is recommended.

An Evening With Very Special Episode @ Westallion Brewing Company, 8-9 p.m.

This no-cover show includes fast-paced improv games and features an improvised sitcom. The Facebook listing for this event promises it will be an evening of laughs and specialness.

Saturday, March 10

4th Annual Barrel Fest @ Crafty Cow (Oconomowoc), 10 a.m.

All 20 of Crafty Cow's taps will be taken over for their annual Barrel Fest. Here's the full list of beers that will be available.

Barrel-Aged Mystic Knot Release @ Third Space Brewing, 11 a.m.

Mystic Knot is an Irish-style coffee cream stout, aged for seven months in whiskey and bourbon barrels, with Stone Creek Coffee added. It will be released on draft and in 750ml bottles while supplies last. Full details here.

March Bottle Release of Orbital Motion and Burnt Stout @ 1840 Brewing Company, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

This month's bottle release event includes two new releases. Orbital Motion is a dry-hopped New England IPA and Burnt Stout is fermented on bourbon barrel staves and blended with Hawthorne Coffee Roasters cold brew coffee and Costa Rican cacao nib tea

Girl Scout Cookie Beer Pairing @ Pepi's Pub and Grill (Racine), 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A $10 flight gets you 4 beers and 4 cookies. Proceeds will go back to the local girl scout troop. There will also be a raffle to benefit the troop. Pairings have been released. See them here.

Buy a Pint, Keep the Glass @ Camp Bar Tosa, 5 p.m.

While supplies last, purchase a pint of Guinness and keep the pint glass. Grab your fellow Campers and join us for a special Campy Hour.

Drunken Spelling Bee @ The Brass Tap, 9-11 p.m.

The inaugural Drunken Spelling Bee is sponsored by Tyranena. Spellers start off with one beer to settle their nerves. Then they get a number. If they spell the word correctly, they get another beer and move on to the next round. If they spell it wrong, they're out. Any spellers left standing after the fourth round will enter the lightning round. Last speller standing wins a $40 bar tab and swag from Tyranena Brewing.

Tuesday, March 13

Tyranena 24 Hour Fresh IPA Release @ multiple venues

Kegged one day, delivered to bars the very next day It's the freshest IPA possible... only 24 hours old. Unfiltered and double dry-hopped. This beer by Tyranena is a hazy, juicy, double IPA with a huge hop aroma. Light-bodied and tropical. Will be available at multiple venues, including Tallys Tap & Eatery and Craft Beer Cellar Pewaukee.

Have an event coming up that we missed? Leave a comment and we'll keep this list up-to-date.