This Season, Patios Mean Safety

It’s patio season in Milwaukee once again, and this year it means something more than just sunshine and fresh air: safety. COVID-19 spreads less readily outdoors because droplets from talking, coughing and sneezing are more easily dispersed compared to indoors. You still need to social distance, but that's easier to do when tables are spaced at least six feet apart due to occupancy restrictions.

Many diners feel more comfortable on the patio, and restaurants are accommodating by creating patios, adding tables to the sidewalk, and expanding patios if possible. Here are some restaurant patios where you can eat al fresco right now.

The White House: If you’re looking for a fancy white tablecloth experience, this quaint garden-like patio is for you. Reservations strongly recommended and can only be made by phone at (414) 897-0495.

Barnacle Bud's: One of the most famous patios in the city is open but with new rules: no groups large than six, you must check in with the host in the parking lot and be seated by them, you must wait for your table at your car, and table and bar seating will be limited to two-hour stays.

Good City Brewing: There are two outdoor seating areas at the East Side location (Downtown is not open yet): a shady rooftop patio, and sidewalk seating. Staff will be wearing masks, parties are limited to six or fewer guests, and there is no walk-up bar service.

Double B's BBQ: The hidden patio is tucked away at the back of the restaurant. It's covered from the elements, full of flowering plants, and you get a front row view of the smokers.

Public Table: The section of 59th Street between Public Table and Kegel’s Inn has been closed by the city and transformed into a patio. Sit on the Public Table side for shareables and vegan options, craft beer, and cocktails.

Kegel's Inn: For German food and a beer garden atmosphere, the Kegel's Inn side is the place to be. For the ever-popular Friday fish fry, only the patio is open, with overflow seating in the parking lot. No reservations are taken.

Tres Hermanos: This Mexican restaurant has a nice-sized, fenced patio complete with umbrellas and other sun-shades. Patio drink specials include $20 margarita pitchers and buckets of beer.

Explorium Brewpub: There is plenty of social distancing room on the expansive patio that includes a fully stocked outdoor bar, fire pit and live music. While they're usually welcome, dogs are currently not allowed.

Momo Mee: The patio takes up a large pedestrian area adjacent to the fountains and planters on Greenfield Avenue. Diners inside the restaurant must have their temperature taken, but it is not needed for the patio. No reservations accepted.

Tess: The quiet, secluded patio is open along with seating under a heated canopy for chilly nights. Tables limited to parties of four. Reservations for a table are required and can be made at 414-964-8377.

Botanas: The large, festive patio at the back of Botanas on 5th Street is walled so you don't realize you’re next to a parking lot. Almost every table has an umbrella for shade. No reservations accepted.

La Merenda: The secluded, expansive patio here has areas of shade and sun. Staff will be wearing masks, and guests are required to any time they are not seated at their table (masks provided if necessary). Reservations can be made online or by phone and will assume to be for the patio unless otherwise requested.

Poco Loco Cantina: This Brown Deer Mexican restaurant has two patios, including a heated tented back patio with entrance off the parking lot and hand sanitizing station.

The City of Milwaukee just started accepting applications from restaurants and bars for the Active Streets program that would create more outdoor spaces for eating and drinking from public sidewalks, parking spaces and even streets, so watch for more outdoor areas to be opening soon.