Eightiespost-punk added a creative spark to many Madison bands in the Reagan decade. First among them may have been The Appliances-SFB(Shit For Brains added to their original name for legal reasons). The two LPsreissued on CD by a Milwaukee label demonstrate how the group adapted the innovations of its time for its ownunique niche. Vocalist-songwriter Tom Laskin (best known lately for his musiccriticism in Madison ’sIsthmus) sounds like ahyper-caffeinated Jello Biafra.

The bandwent beyond the broad humor and strident politics of Biafra 'sDead Kennedys, however. If The Appliances ever broached mere hardcore punk,there was still art school experimentation about it. More often, surf, discoand less predictable rhythms anchor their work. Political anger comes throughin story songs and more impressionistic lyrics. Both albums hold up well asartifacts that current indie bands could use for inspiration.



