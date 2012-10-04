At moments, the debut by Milwaukee’s The BigWheel Band superficially evokes such terrors as Blue Cheer, Primus and Cream. And if they filter their influences through the lesser, post-grunge lens of Pop Evil or Creed, the BigWheel’ers also have some Nirvana in their lineage. But a well-meaning (relatively) experimental bent finds the guys sometimes reaching farther than they can grasp. And a singer who doesn't quite sound tough enough to be singing some of this badassery dims the promise of rivaling Chief as the city's most rocking power trio. More road experience and connecting with a sympathetic outside producer could go a long way in allowing The BigWheel Band to make a turn for the better.