Chris Head & The Honchos: Chicken Wire

On the second album by the Milwaukee trio, Chris Head & The Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the Honchos’ tempo. Even when he sings at a more relaxed clip, though, he can come up with salient observations on virtues of working-class life and the changing of gender mores. It’s nothing fancy, purposefully so, but Head comes from what sounds like an honest place where there’s room for humor in heartbreak, too.