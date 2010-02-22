Christian Gerhaher & Gerold Huber

×

Several of GustavMahler’s monumental and challenging symphonies have become staples in classicalmusic, overshadowing the composer’s more intimate songwriting. BaritoneChristian Gerhaher and pianist Gerold Huber would like to raise the prominenceof Mahler’s lieder in the concert repertoire by calling attention to the beautyof his brevity with their CD. The composer’s gift for lilting and dramaticmelody is fully exposed in this sparse setting, redolent of gas-lit salons inlate 19century Vienna.Many of the angst-ridden art songs, given sterling performances by the duo,predate Mahler’s symphonies. Liederis a window onto the formative years of a musical titan.



