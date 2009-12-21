Conrad Plymouth

×

With a voice resemblinga young Jackson Browne, Milwaukee'sConrad Plymouth is a singer-songwriter with a heavier heart and a more indiemusical background than the mellow dude he sounds like. Loathe, Love, Blame, Defend varies between lighter and heaviersonic textures through its seven songs, until at last it sounds like a folkiein the midst of a metal squall.

On the journey to thatpoint, Plymouthtouches upon an array of influences, from Sufjan Stevens and Dinosaur Jr. toAngelo Badalamenti and Low. Amid it all, forlornness, petulance, wonder,contentment and ennui mix like the psychic makeup of an emo kid grown up tofind the world about as disappointing and amazing as he thought it would beonce he endured high school. For a debut release, Plymouth already has a mature, distinctiveaesthetic. Anyone who has fallen for Bon Iver, Damien Jurado and otheratmospheric acoustic storytellers should find room for Plymouth.



