Dairyland Youth

The Germantown punk rock kids of Dairyland Youthhave grown up in the 22 years since they first sang of young romance and otheryouthful adventures. Thankfully for longtime fans, they haven't grown up all that muchand they continue the funtimes on their reunion album, Re:Volting.Their hooks may be a little subtler and their musical palette may have expandedto include touches of organ and sax, but any band willing to intermingle theirmusings on love with the benefits of monkey-repellent pants have theirfunny-punk bona fides in order. With band members now spread throughout thecountry (Denver, Milwaukee,Minneapolis),it's anyone's guess as to how often they'll play out.



