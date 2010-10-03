The Either/Orchestra

Deftly composed, with an ear for melody and a love of dance, the archly named Either/Orchestra plays jazz without irony or self-indulgence. On Mood Music for TimeTravellers, their first album of new music in five years, the Orchestra explores Latin rhythms, cool jazz arrangements and soulful groovesall the while displaying the skill of the soloists as well as the strength of the ensemble. Mood Music often follows the direction in orchestral jazz set by Duke Ellington and carries it into the new century.