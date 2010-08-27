×

As a young girl living in Brooklyn,N.Y., Galeet Dardashti was fascinated bystories of her grandfather, a great Jewish cantor in Tehran whose voice drew Muslims to hissynagogue. Her CD The Naming reclaimsthe endangered Persian-Jewish heritage in a contemporary setting. The music isa dramatic mix of the hammered dulcimers and zithers of the Near East with bass guitar, cello and electronics. The marriage ofcenturies is fully and passionately consummated, providing an enveloping sonicvenue for Dardashti’s powerful voice and Talmudic wisdom.