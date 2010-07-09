×

GregLaswell is a producer with a good ear and the author of beautiful songs. Forhis third album, Take a Bow, Laswellretired to a cabin and accompanied himself on all tracks. Most of his 12 songsare grounded in their origins on acoustic guitar or piano and rise intogorgeously melodic, pop rock choruses with arresting hooks. The textures recalleveryone from Peter Gabriel to Coldplay, with emotions running from fragile anddreamy to soaring. Many of the melodies are memorable and the tracks have aflow suggesting the coherent, artful albums of old.

Greg Laswell performs July 29 at TurnerHall.