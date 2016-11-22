J. Ryan Trio: Under Cover

The proof is in the opening track: a devastatingly sung rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You” that sounds at once sensuous and deadly dangerous. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulness of rock. The good news continues throughout Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio. The title refers to the concept—an album of cover tunes, which could be an easy way out for a group with low creative octane. But not J. Ryan. Excellent renditions continue throughout the disc, including a lively gospel-soul take on Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man” and a kicking “Route 66” with plenty of brisk instrumental breaks led by the combo’s namesake pianist-bandleader.

A CD release party will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Milwaukee Sail Loft, 649 E. Erie St. All proceeds go to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.