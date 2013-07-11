×

Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. With In the Gallery , he turns to lilting chamber music with the help of Milwaukee and Chicago symphony orchestra members Dan Armstrong, Helen Reich, Glenn Asch and Scott Tisdel. The rhythms can evoke Argentina’s Astor Piazzolla or the pulse of cool-era jazz, and the melodies are soft as a cat’s paw and just as capable of sharp surprise.

The Jason Seed Stringtet performs July 11 at Sugar Maple and July 19 at Milwaukee’s Hilton City Center.