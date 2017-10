×

Israeli producersKartick & Gotam deliver a melodious stream of music that flows from theEastern Mediterranean through India.The electronic soundscape incorporates classical Indian vocals and a Tajikaccordionist on an aural journey that parallels a long stretch of the old Silk Road that once linked civilizations along atranscontinental web of commerce and culture. Many of the crystalline electromelodies are rooted in age-old music filtered through a contemporary beat.