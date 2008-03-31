La India Canela is a young woman who plays accordion at supersonic speed, leaving the fastest hardcore band or bebop player in the dust. She hails from the Dominican Republic and works within the tradition called tipico, a style of music born in the 19th century and bred from the marriage of European accordions with West African and island native percussion. Tipico shares many similarities to other Latin American music and will not sound unfamiliar to fans of accordion-powered Mexican polkas.