Milwaukee’s At Latl consists of Kevin Christensen, Dan Mahony and Kent Watson. The band delivers each song in a delicate balance of addictive originality with no tiresome phrasing. Listeners are brought into every song rather like an overheard experience. Safe, Sound & Temporary is not a brief album, but it goes by fast and without a single tedious moment.

We want to go to where the band is coming from but stay in the shadows as secret admirers of these songs. On a short number titled “Goodbye Goodbye” we get such high, concrete emotion through lyrics and a subtle but expansive musical arrangement that we want to say a very long hello to this album again and again.