Lauren Bush: All My Treasures

Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. On her debut album, the Canadian-born London transplant sails agreeably through a set of material any ’50s singer would have known—except for one cover that jumps ahead by a decade, Dave Mason’s “Feelin’ Alright.” Her enunciation is crystal clear and her emotions sincere as she handles material from the Johnny Mercer, Rodgers and Hart, Carlos Jobim era.