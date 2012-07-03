A phenomenally talented teenage songwriter and singer from Racine (who recently moved to northern Illinois), Nina Ferraro brings quirky instrumentation together with pop production, setting articulate lyrics to memorable melodies on <em>The Promise</em>. She sings with emotional precision, bringing the right dose of feeling to every word. Polished yet genuine, <em>The Promise</em> is entirely contemporary yet somehow suffused with the DNA of classic pop rock. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>