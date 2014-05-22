The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)

×

The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone single they recorded in 1980, the prize for winning a talent contest; the full-throttle “Tightrope” suggests The Dead Boys in “Sonic Reducer” mode, while the lusty “Short Dress” is rooted in the catchy side of ’70s hard rock. Guitarist Clancy Carroll went on to form The Dominoes, a mainstay of the early-’80s Milwaukee scene.