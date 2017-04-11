Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)

Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatley recorded Comes Love , a collection of songs Fitzgerald performed with Pass. The Boston-based Williamson lacks Fitzgerald’s formidable abilities, but casts herself as a contemporary jazz singer in a traditional mode. Their performances are quiet, with words and music for “Lush Life,” “One Note Samba” and other classics mulled over with care and dedication.