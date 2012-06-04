The Revomatics

With cover art that&nbsp;alludes to the hot-rodding and&nbsp;slot-car racing that inspired the West Coast instrumental rock 'n' roll of the early '60s, Milwaukee's Revomatics are the real deal. They're not the city's first surf band,&nbsp;by a long stretch, but&nbsp;they've got the &quot;wet&quot; reverb sound, arpeggiated chords, sly Latin and&nbsp;jazz influences and dance-in-your-huaraches beats down solidly, and they add their own spin to the classic sound, down&nbsp;to the zippy, mid-fi&nbsp;production values. The point here isn't necessarily to innovate, but rather to replicate their&nbsp;forebears with personal flair and devotion. The Revomatics carry on a&nbsp;beloved sound for&nbsp;those who would grab a board and “hang ten” in Lake&nbsp;Michigan. Maybe&nbsp;on their next release, the band will commit to posterity some of their crazy surf covers (a Deep Purple oldie among them)&nbsp;that have been showing up on YouTube. Meanwhile, this will more than suffice.&nbsp; <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>