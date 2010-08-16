×

While most rockartists of the 1960s faded to mediocre long ago, Richard Thompson remainsvital. A batch of new songs recorded on tour, Dream Attic recapitulates many familiar elements of his soundwithout succumbing to redundancy. Echoes of West Coast psychedelia ridealongside the Anglo-Celtic folk rock he pioneered with Fairport Convention andrueful ballads share time with country rock shuffles. There is rage in hisvoice, as well as sadness and a sardonic glee. Many of the best moments comefrom his short, incandescent guitar solos, yet his band is worth a close listenfor their use of flute, saxophone and violin in a subtle, almost prog rockundertow.



