The 12th studioalbum from Celtic rockers Tempest opens with the multinational band’sfirst-ever single: a “Celtodelic” cover of the Grass Roots’ 1967 hit “Let’sLive for Today.” The upbeat reworking sets the tone for Another Dawn, an album notable for its positive vibes.

Filled with hope anddesire for change, “Verses of Grace” was written in honor of Barack Obama’spresidential inauguration, andnot coincidentally?ranks as Another Dawn’s best track. Elsewhere, on“Great Departure,” Norwegian singer and multi-instrumentalist Lief Sorbyecelebrates the life of his recently deceased father. Updates on traditionalCeltic tunes include the Norwegian-sung “Jomfru” (which morphs into vintageBritish prog) and “Black Jack Davy” (a rousing, jaunty take on the early-1700sballad).





While not asmusically consistent as 2006’s TheDouble-Cross or 2001’s Balance, Another Dawn nevertheless serves as awarm reminder of how music can transcend these challenging times.



